Maiden Madhya Pradesh Cricket League kicks off at newly built cricket stadium at Shankarpur

The stadium was named after Madhavrao Scindia. After the colorful launched of inaugural function the MPL first T-20 match between Gwalior Cheetahs v/s Malwa Panther was played at 7.30 pm on floodlights on Saturday. The final match will be played on 23rd June and winner team will get price money of Rs 10 lakh while 5 lakh to runner-up team.

The MP League comprises of 5 teams: Gwalior Cheetahs (owner Madhav Singhania), Bhopal Leopards (owner Abhishek Gupta), Jabalpur Lions (owner Kartikeya Rao), Malwa Panthers (owner Pawan Singhania), and Rewa Jaguars (owner Alok Birla). They will compete each other at newly built stadium named after Madhavrao Scindia. Earlier the GDCA had invited expression of interest for running the franchisees.

Vice president of GDCA Mahanaaryaman Scindia in an exclusive conversation with DH stated that he was thrilled and excited with hoisting of MPL in Gwalior. "I drew inspiration from Dadaji (grandfather Madhavrao Scindia) who was passionate cricket lover and one of the pioneers to start cricket league in those days. Earlier it (league) was played with so much simplicity and I have heart many stories about those tournaments. So, I wanted to replicate/recreate and re-live the same energy/passion to achieve certain goals."