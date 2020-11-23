DH Flashback - India's tour of Australia 1980-81: An improbable heist

When India went to Australia in the 1980-81 season, the cricketing world was in the midst of transformation, with the convergence of different tectonic plates that caused the rise and fall of various powers. The West Indies were the powerhouse at the top with two consecutive World Cups victories in ODI cricket and had established their stronghold in Test cricket as well. World Series Cricket had ended and ushered in a revolution in the way cricket was played. India, amidst the changing circumstances, visited Australia hoping to better their performance from 1977-78 and clinch an elusive Test series win. The three-match Test series would end as the tale of a great escape and an improbable heist.

India had Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath, Dilip Vengsarkar and Chetan Chauhan in their batting line-up. The emergence of one Kapil Dev Nikhanj had given the team a much-needed boost in pace bowling along with Roger Binny. However, Australia had regained their strength after the end of the Kerry Packer rebellion and had Allan Border in their ranks. After a brief period in the wilderness, it was a crucial series for Australia as they looked to regain their position among the best in world cricket.

An abject failure

In the first Test in Sydney, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They were soon dismantled by Australia's Dennis Lillee and Len Pascoe who both got four-wicket hauls. The Indian innings ended for a paltry 201. In reply, Australia rode on Greg Chappell's mammoth 204 to post an imposing 406. Trailing by 205 runs, India were knocked down again and ended their second innings for an identical score of 201, handing Australia a win by an innings and four runs. It was a disastrous beginning for India and the best possible start for Australia.

A great escape

The second Test in Adelaide turned out to be a run-fest coupled with a twist. Australia scored 528 in their first innings, thanks to Kim Hughes's 213. India replied with 419, thanks to Sandeep Patil's 174. Australia tried to go for a win and declared their second innings at 221/7, setting India a target of 331 in the last innings. With about 80 overs to survive, India crumbled quickly with Lillee and Pascoe again among the wickets. When India's eighth wicket fell at 128 with a considerable amount of time left for the end of play, it looked like Australia would snatch an improbable win. Then, the ninth-wicket partnership of Karsan Ghavri and Shivlal Yadav defended as if their lives depended on it, leaving everything outside off stump and resolutely blocking anything aimed at the stumps. Ghavri and Yadav played 36 and 28 balls respectively, a commendable effort from the tail-enders. In the end, India managed to scamper to safety with a draw.

A memorable heist

In the third Test, India got into trouble very quickly. Apart from Viswanath, who scored a sublime 114, no other batsman managed to make more than 25 runs. Lillee and Pascoe were lethal and India were bundled out for 237. Australia then added to the visitors' misery by piling up 419, thanks to Border's 124 and half-centuries from Greg Chappell and Doug Walters. Trailing by 182, India were staring down the barrel again. And then, the batsmen decided to fight back. The Indian batters showed spirited resistance with vital contributions from the top and middle order. The opening pair of Gavaskar (70) and Chauhan (85) gave India a strong start with a partnership of 165. When the Indian innings finally halted at 324, they had set Australia a target of 143.

A very small total but could it be something in the fourth innings?

It was time for the bowlers to shine. What followed was an unbelievable Australian collapse and one of India's greatest-ever bowling performances. Kapil Dev, the Haryana pacer, was at his menacing best and took five wickets for just 28 runs. He was supported by Karsan Ghavri and Dilip Doshi, who took two wickets apiece. The Aussie batsmen had no answers to Kapil's fast and accurate bowling. Their innings folded for an implausible score of 83. India pulled off one of the greatest heists in cricket history and won the match by 59 runs.

India began the Test series with an insipid performance and barely survived in the second match. They came out of nowhere in the third match and closed the series with a marvellous display of cricketing acumen. That final feat was made possible by the fourth innings in Adelaide when the tail-enders fought tooth and nail to keep the series alive.

India did not get the series win that they so desperately wanted but they demonstrated a trait that is usually associated with their opponents: That famous Australian 'never-say-die' attitude.