DH Radio | The Lead: IPL — What is spirit of the game? Can veteran cricketers make it big?

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we look at the veterans in the Indian Premier League, how they have been performing, their role as mentors and guides, if they have it in them to keep the game ticking and make it big. We also look at the concept of the "spirit" of the game and the recent near-Mankading incident to which Ravichandran Ashwin has brought attention.

Sidney Kiran: Good morning everybody and welcome to another episode of The Lead- IPL.

Last week, you heard me Sidney Kiran and my colleague from the sports desk, Roshan Thyagarajan talk about exciting young talents who have led this IPL so far. So to kick start today's program, we'll be jumping to another end of the spectrum, veterans.

No team in the IPL is loaded with battle-hardened soldiers as much as Chennai Super Kings. Age and ringless showed at the beginning as they got off to a terrible start, but the proven experience is priceless with a roaring win over Kings XI Punjab, Faf Du Plessis, and Shane Watson, both retired pulled off a masterful chase. So, is it going to be a one-off high? Or do they have enough gas in their lungs and legs to last the bruising marathon called IPL? Roshan and I will dissect this.

Hi Roshan, how you doing?

Roshan Thyagarajan: I'm good Hi.

Sidney: So Chennai Super Kings started very well with a superb win over Mumbai Indians. But then we found out the batsmen were you know not really good. The bowling was off the mark. Dhoni's captaincy also was quite questionable, and they had a series of losses, but they bounced back.

So do you think that this season could be a bad season for Chennai Super Kings? I mean they didn't do well in the auctions didn’t buy good players. They stuck on to a lot of all these veterans and many of them have actually called it quits in the international arena as well. Do you think that they can pull off another victory this season?

Roshan: I don't see why not. It's still a good team. It's doesn't have the young legs that most teams prescribe to and go by, and that has been the has been the way people pick teams in the IPL right?

To get a whole bunch of young players, a couple of guys who are experienced so much so experienced that they're mostly mentors and not so many players. Like what Chris Gayle is going doing for Kings XI Punjab at this point, and I don't see him getting a game at 41.

To know more about the conversation, tune in to the podcast.