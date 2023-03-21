DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 21 2023, 06:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 06:36 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ripped through India's lineup with five wickets to lay the platform for a crushing 10-wicket win in the second one-day international in Visakhapatnam on Sunday that levelled their three-match series at 1-1.

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Mitchell Starc
Cricket

