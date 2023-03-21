Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ripped through India's lineup with five wickets to lay the platform for a crushing 10-wicket win in the second one-day international in Visakhapatnam on Sunday that levelled their three-match series at 1-1.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92
TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video
BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'
World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning
Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding