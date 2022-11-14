DH Toon | T20: 'BCCI selector, no plans yet to retire?'

DH Toon | T20: 'BCCI selector, no plans yet to retire?'

India's T20 squad is set to undergo a major transition in the next 24 months

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 14 2022, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 07:46 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

India's T20 squad will undergo a major transition in the next 24 months because senior players such as Rohit SharmaVirat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin will be gradually eased out, BCCI sources said on Thursday.

While it appears that Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik have played their last games in the shortest format, the BCCI will leave it on Kohli and Rohit to decide on their T20I future.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BCCI
DH Toon
Cartoon
DH Cartoon
Sports News
Cricket
T20 World Cup
T20

What's Brewing

Melania Trump lawyer elected Slovenia's 1st woman Prez

Melania Trump lawyer elected Slovenia's 1st woman Prez

DH Toon | T20: 'BCCI selector, no plans yet to retire?'

DH Toon | T20: 'BCCI selector, no plans yet to retire?'

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Award

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Award

Speak Out: November 14, 2022

Speak Out: November 14, 2022

How to woo customers using conversational AI

How to woo customers using conversational AI

Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flow

Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flow

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally

Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana

Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana

Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king

 