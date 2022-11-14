DH Toon | T20: 'BCCI selector, no plans yet to retire?'

India's T20 squad will undergo a major transition in the next 24 months because senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin will be gradually eased out, BCCI sources said on Thursday.

While it appears that Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik have played their last games in the shortest format, the BCCI will leave it on Kohli and Rohit to decide on their T20I future.

