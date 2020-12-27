Dhananjaya De Silva out of South Africa Test series

Dhananjaya De Silva out of South Africa Test series

De Silva had to retire hurt after scoring 79 on the first day of the first Test at Centurion

AFP
AFP, Centurion, South Africa,,
  • Dec 27 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 15:46 ist
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (R) is helped off the field by medical staff after being injured during the first day of the first Test. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva has been ruled out of the rest of the two-match Test series against South Africa with a thigh strain, a statement issued by Sri Lanka Cricket said on Sunday.

De Silva had to retire hurt after scoring 79 on the first day of the first Test at Centurion on Saturday.

He had to be helped from the field after pulling up while running between wickets. He had a scan on Saturday evening which revealed the extent of the injury.

The Sri Lanka Cricket statement said De Silva would be out of cricket for about two weeks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sri Lanka
South Africa
Cricket

What's Brewing

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

Teachers in private schools fight to survive

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 