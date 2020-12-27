Dhananjaya De Silva out of South Africa Test series

Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva has been ruled out of the rest of the two-match Test series against South Africa with a thigh strain, a statement issued by Sri Lanka Cricket said on Sunday.
De Silva had to retire hurt after scoring 79 on the first day of the first Test at Centurion on Saturday.
He had to be helped from the field after pulling up while running between wickets. He had a scan on Saturday evening which revealed the extent of the injury.
The Sri Lanka Cricket statement said De Silva would be out of cricket for about two weeks.
