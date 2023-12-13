Dhanush R Gowda's journey from Basaveshwaranagar to Bloemfontein

Bengaluru: The more you speak to Dhanush R Gowda, the more you realise he epitomises what Karnataka pacers have exemplified for years.
From the likes of Javagal Srinath to R Vinay Kumar to the current crop, all of the them are endearingly unassuming, all about getting the job done without making a show of it.
You can tell Dhanush has a spunk to him, but the 19-year-old paceman dials it back consciously because he knows he should let his cricket do the talking.
He only just got this tip from Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa when he was playing in the Karnataka Premier League earlier this year so there’s some push and pull, but the direction is right.
It’s a lesson he would want to hold onto because now he is part of the Indian Under-19 headed to the World Cup in South Africa in early 2024.
“I only just found out, my friend told me as soon as I woke up. I am so excited to put all of my learnings to good effect when I get a chance to play,” says Dhanush from Dubai.
The latter half of that sentence is operative because Dhanush is aware that he might not get a shot at playing in the final XI at the World Cup. Dhanush hasn’t even gotten a chance to play in the ongoing Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai.
Irrespective, the young man’s climb to this level has been an interesting one.
Having started his journey with the Kapil Cricket Academy in Basaveshwaranagar in Bengaluru, he made his way into the Under-14 State team after joining the Vultures Cricket Club a few years later.
He did well enough at the State Under-16 level to earn a spot in the India Under-19 team as a stand-by player a couple of years ago. Eventually, he got working with the India U-19 B team and that’s when the coaches began to make note of his quality as a new-ball operator.
Soon enough, he made it to the main team, and now he’s headed to South Africa.
“My father (Raghu BK) loved cricket but his parents didn’t let him play, and politics in school didn’t allow him to take it seriously,” Dhanush opens up. “My elder brother plays but two serious injuries meant he couldn’t capitalise on his chances. He’s still trying.”
“These two incidents motivated me to pursue cricket seriously. They push me every day and that’s why I am here,” says Dhanush, whose mother (Shantha Kumari) is a teacher.
Dhanush reveals that he’s working on his accuracy and his pace, while staying clear of variations for the moment.
The young man, evidently, is learning from all the right people so whether he dons the blue at the World Cup or not, he could well become another fine asset for Karnataka cricket.
“...that’s my ambition, to make the senior Karnataka team,” says Dhanush.
And then, almost sheepishly, he says: “I would love to represent the senior Indian team too.”
No one has told him to limit his dreams yet. That’s a good thing.