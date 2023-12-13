Dhanush R Gowda's journey from Basaveshwaranagar to Bloemfontein

Bengaluru: The more you speak to Dhanush R Gowda, the more you realise he epitomises what Karnataka pacers have exemplified for years.

From the likes of Javagal Srinath to R Vinay Kumar to the current crop, all of the them are endearingly unassuming, all about getting the job done without making a show of it.

You can tell Dhanush has a spunk to him, but the 19-year-old paceman dials it back consciously because he knows he should let his cricket do the talking.

He only just got this tip from Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa when he was playing in the Karnataka Premier League earlier this year so there’s some push and pull, but the direction is right.

It’s a lesson he would want to hold onto because now he is part of the Indian Under-19 headed to the World Cup in South Africa in early 2024.

“I only just found out, my friend told me as soon as I woke up. I am so excited to put all of my learnings to good effect when I get a chance to play,” says Dhanush from Dubai.