Dhoni 10th player to earn 350 ODI caps

Talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who celebrated his 38th birthday on July 7, added a couple of more gems to a glittering career when he walked out with the gloves in hand during India's World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Dhoni became only the 10th cricketer in the world to earn 350 ODI caps — three of them being for Asia XI against Africa XI — and second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (463) to achieve the feat. Mahela Jayawardene (448), Sanath Jayasuriya (445), Kumar Sangakkara (404), Shahid Afridi (398), Inzamam-ul-Haq (378), Ricky Ponting (375), Wasim Akram (356) and Muttiah Muralitharan (350) are the other cricketers to have played 350 ODIs or more.

Interestingly, Dhoni also became the first cricketer to play all the 350 games as a designated wicketkeeper. Although Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara played 404 games, some of it was purely as a batsman and not as the designated wicketkeeper.