Dhoni retires, wife Sakshi pens heartfelt post

Reacting to the MS Dhoni’s retirement post on Instagram, Sakshi Dhoni, the former Indian Captain’s wife, penned a heartfelt message to the man whose departure from international cricket left the world despondent and morose.

Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, announced his retirement on August 15 in an Instagram post with a video captioned, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired.”

On her Instagram profile, Sakshi Dhoni, posted a picture of her husband and wrote, “You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead!”



She added a quote by poet Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Known for his ‘helicopter shot’ MS Dhoni scored a total of 10,773 runs in ODIs, 1617 in T20s and 4876 in Test matches.

Under his captaincy, India won 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.