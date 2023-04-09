'Dhoni Review System' trends on Twitter after MI vs CSK

'Dhoni Review System' trends on Twitter after former India captain's DRS call gets Yadav out in MI vs CSK

Fans have even started appealing that the DRS should be renamed in Dhoni's honour

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2023, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 18:57 ist
MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming. Credit: PTI Photo

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), has inspired a series of posts praising his keen eye for wickets after a DRS review he took against Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav in the two sides' IPL match on April 8.

The moment happened during the eighth over of the Mumbai Indians' innings when Mitchell Santner was bowling to Kumar.

When the ace T20 batter tried to sweep a ball, it went past the leg stump into Dhoni's waiting gloves. While the former India captain appealed for an out, the umpire initially refused.

Also Read | Rahane blitz helps CSK floor Mumbai Indians in IPL

Dhoni then called for DRS which revealed that the ball did brush Kumar's glove before it ended up in the star wicketkeeper-batter's hands.

Soon after, the term "Dhoni Review System" became a top trend on Twitter. Fans have even appealed that the DRS should be renamed in Dhoni's honour.

Here are some of the reactions:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL
Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians
Suryakumar Yadav
Cricket

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

 