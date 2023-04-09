'Dhoni Review System' trends on Twitter after former India captain's DRS call gets Yadav out in MI vs CSK

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), has inspired a series of posts praising his keen eye for wickets after a DRS review he took against Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav in the two sides' IPL match on April 8.

The moment happened during the eighth over of the Mumbai Indians' innings when Mitchell Santner was bowling to Kumar.

When the ace T20 batter tried to sweep a ball, it went past the leg stump into Dhoni's waiting gloves. While the former India captain appealed for an out, the umpire initially refused.

Dhoni then called for DRS which revealed that the ball did brush Kumar's glove before it ended up in the star wicketkeeper-batter's hands.

Soon after, the term "Dhoni Review System" became a top trend on Twitter. Fans have even appealed that the DRS should be renamed in Dhoni's honour.

Here are some of the reactions: