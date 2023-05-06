Dhoni the phenom

Two of the most endearing visuals from this Indian Premier League so far have been when the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni strode out to bat at the Chennai Super Kings’ bastion — the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK are playing their first game at Chepauk in over three years on April 3 and fans are waiting with bated breath to watch their beloved ‘Thala’ wield the willow.

As CSK’s innings reaches the fag end, they hope and pray not for a four or a six but for a wicket to fall. They are aware of the 41-year-old Dhoni’s waning effect with the bat but still want to watch him bat. The moment occurs in the first ball of the final over after Lucknow Super Kings’ Mark Wood dismisses Ravindra Jadeja. Cameras instantly pan on Dhoni as he rises from his seat in the dugout.

DJ Zen seizes the moment. As Dhoni swaggers to the middle he churns out the smash hit ‘Once Upon A Time’ from the blockbuster movie Vikram. Now, Tamil Nadu people love ‘mass’ entries of their icons — just look at Kollywood which invests heavily for introduction scenes of big stars. So, the stadium instantly goes ballistic. Dhoni, just like the opening stanza of the song which talks about a returning ghost once known to be a feared killer, slashes Wood for a six over backward point to send the stadium into an instant frenzy. He then smacks Wood for a massive six over deep midwicket. Dhoni departs off the third ball but his arrival, the background music and the two sixes instantly go viral.

Zen then amped it up during CSK’s home game against Punjab Kings on April 30. The scene was eerily similar as Jadeja departed off the first of the final over. Once again the spotlight was on Dhoni, playing a landmark 200th game as captain of the franchise. The landmark moment needed a matching track and Zen blared out one of the most iconic songs in Tamil cinema — Rajnikanth’s Baasha Paaru from the cult hit Baasha. Unsurprisingly, the Chepauk went nuts and Dhoni climaxed the innings in rockstar fashion, smacking successive sixes.

It’s not just Chennai that’s going crazy over Dhoni who is apparently at the fag end of a storied career. Dubbed the ‘Last Dance’ by some — although Dhoni himself hasn’t said this would be his final season — fans have taken their love and admiration for arguably India’s greatest captains to a whole different level. Wherever CSK have played, be it Bengaluru, Kolkata or Mumbai, fans have come draped in yellow. In fact one of the memorable photos of this IPL is when Dhoni walked out to bat at the Eden Gardens with mobile flashlights and the sea of yellow providing a stunning backdrop to the rustic charm of Dhoni.

While it’s not unusual for cricket stadiums across the world to be filled with blue hues whenever India plays, it isn’t the same in IPL where fans come attired in the colours of the local team. But in the case of Dhoni, it’s different. The sea of yellow and the unflinching love from the fans was last seen for Sachin Tendulkar. While Virat Kohli is probably the biggest attraction amongst the current lot, Dhoni occupies a special place in the heart of fans cutting across all age groups. All this despite Dhoni being one of the most reticent celebrities.

Dhoni is barely active on social media unlike many celebrities who flood it with frequent posts for want of attention or otherwise. His interactions with fans are also limited. Even with the media, apart from the mandatory press conferences he had to conduct as the captain of the Indian team, Dhoni has hardly done an interview. In fact, Dhoni has openly acknowledged that he doesn’t like media interactions and feels the good thing about IPL is the captain is not mandated to attend press conferences. Dhoni is also private with his team-mates with some former players saying it’s hard to get him to talk on the phone. So why such a massive fan following for such a private individual?

“Dhoni is a real hero and not a plastic hero,” ad guru and renowned filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar tells DHoS. “He’s a fearless competitor but extremely respectful towards the opposition. I feel he’s the Sachin Tendulkar of this era. He grew up in a middle-class family, made it big through sheer hard work and resilience but has never let fame and fortune affect him.

“We have seen so many celebrities lose direction after they attain fame but Dhoni, just like Sachin, despite the swanky cars and the palatial house he lives in, has maintained his humility. Yes, Dhoni isn’t easily accessible but he isn’t rude. When the team wins, he lets others bask in glory. When the team loses, he’s the first to take the bullet. Humility, grace, competitiveness, a charming face and personality….Dhoni has got it all. As I said he’s the real hero and not a plastic one.”

Brand expert Harish Bijoor feels that the genuineness of Dhoni is what makes him so endearing. “All of us know about the rise of Dhoni. It’s no secret. He’s still got that boy next door look and there’s hardly any hint of arrogance in his face. You don’t see him swearing against opponents. He doesn’t behave badly in public. For a vast majority of middle-class parents, he’s the perfect role model for their kids. One would want their kid to be like Dhoni, it’s as simple as that.

“Secondly, there are two types of image building. You either build it yourself or let people build it. I feel Dhoni belongs to the latter. Since the fans have built it, it’s gonna last a very very long time. This is exactly what’s happening now with all of them showing their genuine love and admiration for their icon.

“Also, when you keep pushing your image down people’s throats with mundane posts just to stay relevant, they will just get bored. But if you limit your appearance, then they will want more. It’s the basic demand and supply formula. Dhoni and his team have ensured there’s a demand for him always and they supply it rationally. Dhoni is old school -- measured, well-mannered, disciplined and dedicated. He’s a great case study on brand and image building.”