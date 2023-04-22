Dhoni turns ground into classroom, experts impressed

After last year’s debacle, CSK have restored normalcy with them being in the upper half of the table yet again

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2023, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 18:21 ist
After the Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Dhoni was seen chatting with the youngsters of the Hyderabad franchise. Credit: Twitter/@joybhattacharj

Almost three years after his retirement from international cricket, MS Dhoni still remains among the biggest crowd-pullers in world cricket. When he dons the jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he ensures that wherever he goes the stadiums turn yellow. The 41-year-old has amassed a trove of experience and has never shied from sharing it with youngsters. 

After the Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Dhoni was seen chatting with the youngsters of the Hyderabad franchise.

Also Read | Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

The video of Dhoni speaking to a gathering of SRH youngsters with the Hyderabad players around him listening carefully was shared by the official twitter account of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Experts, players, commentators were all impressed to see this transfer of knowledge from the CSK captain to a bunch of youngsters trying to make their name in the biggest T20 competition in the world.

Former West Indies player and now commentator Ian Bishop shared the video on his twitter account and compared the scene to students devouring every word of a teacher. 

“That footage of MSD with the SRH guys at the end of the CSK vs SRH #TATAIPL2023 game was super. Students devouring every word of the teacher," said Bishop on Twitter.

Dhoni’s former teammate in the Indian team and at CSK Suresh Raina also shared the same thoughts as Bishop. Raina also shared the clip on his twitter account and likened the post match scenes to the ground turning into a class.

Yet another dominant performance by @ChennaiIPL! The lions have once again proven their mettle on the field. And post-match, the playground transformed into Dhoni's Pathshaala @msdhoni , it's always a masterclass when you learn from the best, isn't it? #IPL2023 #CSKvsSRH, Raina tweeted.

Cricket expert Joy Bhattacharjya who has been associated with Kolkata Knight Riders in the past also showered praises on the CSK captain. He had an interesting take on why Dhoni is so good with youngsters. Bhattacharjya argued that it was because of the challenge of expressing opinions & showing direction to the senior legends in the dressing room that Dhoni faced in his early years as India captain. 

After last year’s debacle, CSK have restored normalcy with them being in the upper half of the table yet again. With four wins in six games, CSK will be looking to close in on the play off spot when they play Kolkata Knight Riders next on Sunday.

