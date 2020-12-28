Dhoni wins ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'

Former India skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade' on Monday.

🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏 The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Dhoni was "chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011," ICC said.