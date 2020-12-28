Former India skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade' on Monday.
🇮🇳 MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade 👏👏
The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
Dhoni was "chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011," ICC said.
Dhoni wins ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'
Irrfan Khan's last film to release in theatres in 2021
Box Office Report: 'SBSB' makes an impact
Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic
The Lead: Politics in 2020
Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?
'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres
The place hit hardest by coronavirus
Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic