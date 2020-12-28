Dhoni wins ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 28 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 14:29 ist
MS Dhoni. Credit: Reuters

Former India skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC 'Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade' on Monday.

Dhoni was "chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011," ICC said.

 

Cricket
sports
MS Dhoni

