Didn't want bowlers to dictate my tempo: Crawley

When asked about Root and if the former England skipper had made a conscious decision to adopt a more orthodox style of batting, Crawley said: "I don’t know to be honest. I reckon if the pitch had been truer, he would have still played his shots and got the runs, but because the ball was doing a bit and there was some variable bounce going on, he chose not to. It was too inconsistent. In Dharamsala, if the pitch plays true, I fully expect him to reverse ramp one. That’s just Joey. He’s very present when he bats.”