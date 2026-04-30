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Dipak Patel-coached Muhammad Abbas latest from South Asian heritage to represent New Zealand

Dipak Patel was the trailblazer for the sub-continental players who aspired to play for the Black Caps.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 18:58 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 18:58 IST
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