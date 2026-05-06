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Disappointed that IPL playoff matches, including final, have been allotted to other centres: KSCA

Bengaluru was to host the final going by convention as Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions, but the BCCI shifted the venue to Ahmedabad without specifying the exact reason.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:23 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:23 IST
India NewsSports NewsKarnataka NewsCricketIPLVenkatesh PrasadKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

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