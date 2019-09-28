Domestic cricket offers different challenge: Rahul

While his Test cricket fortunes have taken a huge dip, resulting in his exclusion from the squad for the upcoming South Africa series, K L Rahul continued his good run in limited-over cricket, and particularly in one-dayers, with his highest List A score here on Saturday.

It was a mere coincidence that his calculated 131 (122b, 10x4, 3x6), that had the sparse home crowd chanting his name after Karnataka had routed Kerala by 60 runs in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match, once again underlined his growing comfort with the white ball cricket, extending from the start of this year.

In 10 games since his first game this year against Australia in Mohali, Rahul has amassed 387 runs at an average of 43.00 which is much better than his career average of 39.11 though his strike rate - 77.86 - during this period has taken a marginal hit as opposed to his career's 79.10.

On a perfect day for cricket, with the pitch posing few questions, Rahul constructed a carefully-built innings all the while pacing it to perfection.

"That's the general plan when it’s a 9.00 am start, first one hour does a little bit," he pointed out after the match. "It’s not the first time Vijay Hazare is happening in Bangalore, we have seen before as well. (If) you try to be aggressive when batting first then you tend to lose two-three wickets and then it becomes harder to get a decent total. Yeah, so that’s been the plan for the openers or the top two-three… You take some time and not lose too many wickets. We have some depth in the batting, we have some all-rounders who can strike the ball well. (K) Gowtham, (Abhimanyu) Mithun and (J) Suchith can clear the boundaries. So that’s the plan. We can take a little bit of extra time," he explained.

After spending a long time playing international cricket, domestic cricket can be tricky to start with and Rahul acknowledged it can be different to an extent.

"The pace of the game is a lot slower," he noted. "When you are playing international cricket, the stadiums are full all the time. The wickets, I feel, are a lot better at the higher level. Here it's a bit more challenging. If we get to bat first, then the first 10-15 overs is a bit of a challenge. It's like playing the first session in a red-ball game. That's also a good challenge for me because I need to work on my game. That's mostly it. Apart from that there aren't many big changes. Obviously, you have to stay a lot more disciplined.

"If you try to get ahead of the game, then the opposition is good enough to capitalise. Today, if it was an international game, they would've closed a game like this because of the experience in the batting line-up. In these last two games, the opposition have been great. Jharkhand had bowlers who were bowling at 140 clicks. Even today, the Kerala guys...the three guys (pacers Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi and K M Asif)...all of them bowled 140 plus. They play IPL, everybody. There's no team that is not competitive enough. It's a different challenge from international cricket but I don't think it's just a cakewalk to come and get runs here. You still have to work hard," he offered.

The right-hander was also delighted to be sharing the Karnataka dressing room after a long gap. While he and his team-mates would have loved to see him being part of the Indian team, it's a great opportunity for the younger guys in the team to pick on his brains.

"Lovely, I love coming back to playing with the same set of boys I have grown up playing with from the junior-level cricket," Rahul remarked. "We have won so many championships together, so it’s just wonderful to come back and share the dressing room with them. There are a few youngsters who have improved their cricket, and it’s just so good to see and share thoughts with them. They are keen to learn, the questions they come and ask like ‘how is it different from playing first-class cricket, what are the changes you have to do, what’s the pressure like at the higher level?’ Yeah, it’s great to come and share these things with your home boys. You just enjoy your cricket, it’s a champion team, they have won so many championships in the last three-four years. Hopefully this year I am back with the team again for the whole Vijay Hazare season, so hopefully win one championship."