‘Don’t put pressure on him’, says Sachin after son's maiden Ranji Trophy century

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 16 2022, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 21:46 ist
Arjun Tendulkar. Credit: AFP Photo

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar hit a century on his debut Ranji Trophy match while playing from Goa’s side against Rajasthan.

Reacting to his son’s performance, legendary batsman Tendulkar said that being the son of a popular cricketer Arjun hasn’t led a ‘normal childhood’ by any means, India Today reported.

Arjun smashed a ton in 177 balls while batting at No 7. He got caught and bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti on 120 when Goa were on 422.

Arjun emulated his father who had scored his maiden century in 1988 while playing against Gujarat. 

"Arjun has not led a normal childhood; being the son of a cricketer who has been for quite some time, it is not so easy and that is the only reason when I retired and was facilitated by the media in Mumbai, my message to them was: allow Arjun to fall in love with cricket, give him that opportunity," Sachin said. 

Sachin said that he did not put pressure on Arjun as "his parents never pressured him to play good cricket". 

