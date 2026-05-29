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'Don't look at his age': Sunil Gavaskar calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut

Earlier in the month, Sooryavanshi was selected for the One Day India A squad and will travel to Sri Lanka for a tri series that also features Afghanistan A.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:26 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:26 IST
sportsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLSunil GavaskarVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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