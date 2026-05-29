<p>Former Indian Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar backed the ongoing IPL season's Orange Cap holder, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav%20sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a>, for a T20I debut in the upcoming series against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/england">England</a>. </p><p>“In T20 cricket, he is ready. I hope that he is selected for the T20 squad in England. After this performance, if you don’t give him a spot now, when will you give it to him?” said the legend while speaking on Sports Tak," </p><p>“Don’t look at his age – he is hitting players with international experience twice his age into the stands. Just watch how he is playing, with no fear, how kids play in the gully. When you and I were kids, would we ever play defensive? Same way, Sooryavanshi is batting. I hope that this kid in his style of play never goes away,” Gavaskar added.</p>.IPL 2026 | Sooryavanshi's bat swing was outstanding, says Sachin Tendulkar.<p>Earlier in the month, Sooryavanshi was selected for the One Day India A squad and will travel to Sri Lanka for a tri series that also features Afghanistan A.</p><p>The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener greeted Gavaskar by touching his feet during the pre-match show while the former Indian captain was on the field with Sanjay Banger and Jatin Sapru before Rajasthan Royals' Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Speaking to India Today later, Gavaskar disclosed what he spoke with the youngster. </p><p>"What I would say to him is exactly what I said to him yesterday when he came just before the match, and we were doing a show on the ground. When he came and he touched my feet and I, and all I said to him was, 'lage raho bete, lage raho,' and that is exactly what I would say if I was batting with him down the other end". </p><p>Playing his second season, Sooryavanshi has broken several records after scoring 680 runs and 65 sixes so far in the ongoing IPL season.</p>