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Don't need to answer critics: Riyan Parag amid vaping controversy

Parag's 50-ball 90 and Donovan Ferreira's brutal 14-ball 47 not out powered RR to 225/6, but they fell short, losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their IPL match here on Friday.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 20:09 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 20:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketRiyan Parag

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