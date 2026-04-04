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Don't think there is a thing called finishers anymore: Stephen Fleming

CSK have overhauled their squad, with the batting unit dominated by top-order specialists, leaving gaps in the middle and lower order, particularly in the finisher’s role.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:16 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 06:16 IST
Sports NewsChennai Super KingsStephen Fleming

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