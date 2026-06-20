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Homesportscricket

Don't want to be known as man of comebacks, hope I'm here to stay this time: Ravi Bishnoi

Back in the side again after the completion of another World Cup cycle, the 25-year-old from Jodhpur is hoping to get a longer rope this time around.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 10:47 IST
Cricket

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