Doubted my ability after failures but SKY, coach's support helped me: Samson

Samson hit back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals with a breathtaking 50-ball-107 to headline India's comfortable 61-run win over South Africa in the opening game here on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 06:28 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 06:28 IST
