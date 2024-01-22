Doughty Goa force a draw

Mysuru: Karnataka chief selector J Abhiram had spoken of the need for transition in the Senior team ahead of the Ranji Trophy campaign. He had emphasised the significance of blooding a new generation of cricketers, a decision that required him to take a few tough calls. To his, and to his panel's credit, they walked the talk.
While a few batters had migrated to other states after being convinced they weren't assured of their places in the squad in the last couple of seasons, off-spinner K Gowtham and left-armer J Suchith were left out this season. In came the left-arm spin duo of uncapped Rohit Kumar AC and four-match old Shubhang Hegde. After three matches for the season, the verdict is out: Hegde got the axe for the next two matches while Rohit seemingly has been put on notice.
It was the fourth-day wicket with a fair bit of turn on offer and variable bounce at play. Goa skipper and left-arm spinner Darshan Misal, who claimed a six-for in Karnataka's first innings, had shown there is enough in the pitch for the spinners, especially of his kind. Hegde and Rohit, however, couldn't replicate that performance. Between the two, they claimed just three wickets in Goa's second innings in 55 overs combined as the visitors comfortably managed to draw their match at the SDNRW ground here on Monday.
Overnight 93/1 and 84 runs behind Karnataka, Goa suffered a blow when Vyshak V elicited an edge with the first ball of the day to dismiss KV Siddharth (53). It was exactly the kind of start the hosts needed as they pushed for victory and close the gap with leaders Gujarat (13 points).
Goa, however, weren't going to throw in the towel. With Suyash Prabhudesai (143 n.o.) occupying one end for almost seven and half hours, Goa kept the Karnataka attack at bay without much struggle. Rohit, who was probably under-bowled a bit, did manage to trouble the batters but he wasn't always able to impart enough spin on the ball for it to misbehave upon pitching.
Hegde, too, was way off the mark. He would produce one or two good balls an over but largely bowled those easy lengths that the batters either swept or defended with ease. With the game meandering towards a draw, both the teams shook hands with 11 overs into the final session. Goa had reached 282/6 by then for a lead of 105 runs and Karnataka saw the futility of continuing with the game.
Karnataka settled for three points to take their tally to nine from three matches to be placed behind Gujarat.
"I admit it's (spin bowling) a concern," said Abhiram after the match. "Really disappointed with the spinners' performance. Shubhang Hegde, particularly, was a big disappointment because it was an ideal wicket for him. I think he needs to go back and work on his basics. I think his action is a bit distorted. I have his old videos from not too long and you can see, he isn't the same. He is a very talented cricketer, and I hope he comes back strongly."
Abhiram, however, said he wouldn't go back to the seniors as yet.
"We have a very talented U-19 and U-23 bunch and we are happy with our bench strength. It's a transition period for us and you will come across such situations. But we need to keep taking tough calls because we are looking at building a squad for the next five-six years to come at least," he offered.