Rahul Dravid confirms T20 World Cup as his last gig

“We have played very good cricket at World Cups, we have been very consistent,” he began. “Right from the semifinal loss at the 2022 T20 World Cup, we have been getting to the finals of all big events. The WTC itself was a feat because we had to play consistently to even get to the final. We have had some trouble crossing the final hurdle, and that is something we have looked at address, but you cannot say we have not played good cricket.