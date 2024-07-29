Dravid defends US leg of T20 World Cup, says 10.30 am starts were fine

The USA hosting a cricketing showpiece for the first time was seen as a stepping stone to building a fan base in the region ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics.

But, in order to also cater to the huge audience in the subcontinent, all India matches were held at 10.30 am, which attracted a bit of criticism as it was felt that local Americans were not taken into consideration.

"I don't think starting at 10:30am was a problem for me, honestly. We are in the entertainment business, which caters to people who want to watch the sport. I had absolutely no problem with it," Dravid said.

The former India player said the early start, in fact, ensured it was "even-steven" for both the teams.

"As a coach, the conditions were quite even because dew becomes a factor in a lot of day-night games. The toss can become a big factor, as we saw in Australia. But for 10:30, it was not a problem; it was even-steven for both teams.

"From a coaching perspective, I didn't mind the 10:30 game," he said.

Dravid had ICC CEO Geoff Allardice for company during the discussion and lauded the governng body for its audacious move of taking a World Cup to the USA.

"It was a great effort by the ICC to take the game to the USA and expose that audience to the game. There is a huge passion for the game in the USA. It was really nice to play in the USA; some of the games were packed," he said.