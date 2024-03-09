Dravid feels winning home series after IPL has become tougher

"Obviously defeats in India have been rare and I'd like to acknowledge and credit the players for that," said head coach Rahul Dravid after the final Test here on Saturday. "It's not easy. I think sometimes we just take it for granted. I think what is especially heartening is over the last 10 years or a decade or so, India have had this dominance and have been able to string together successful series in spite of the fact that the exposure that the foreign players get in this country, compared to what they would get in the 90s or the 80s or even early 2000s, before the IPL is not comparable."