Dravid non-committal on Shreyas' inclusion on playing XI

Rahul Dravid tried to remain vague about Shreyas Iyer’s return to Test cricket, saying the management will assess his fitness over the course of the next 30-odd hours to take a call on his participation in the second Test against Australia.

But, the Indian coach spent far too much time waxing lyrical about the middle-order bat’s abilities to not pick him in the playing XI at the Arun Jaitley stadium from February 17. More pertinently, Shreyas, who has been out of the side for close to a month, looked at ease during Wednesday’s lengthy training session.

“It’s always nice to have someone back from injury,” said Dravid. “We never like to lose someone because of injury. It’s not nice for us as a team, it’s not nice for the individual either. We’ll take a call in a couple of days. He had a long session today, we’ll assess it tomorrow as well when he comes in for a light hit in the evening.”

“But, if he’s fit and ready to go, and ready to take on the load of a five-day match, without a doubt, he will walk straight into the side,” he added.

When asked about if that levy would be extended to other members of the side who are, or will be, sidelined due to injury, Dravid said the team will look at it on a case-by-case basis.

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut in Nagpur, largely due to Shreyas’ unavailability, and came up with eight runs. Based on Shreyas’ small but impressive track record in the subcontinent, Dravid said he ‘deserves’ to walk right into the side.

“Without it being set in stone, we value the contribution of people who have been there but have missed out due to injury,” he said. “They deserve a chance to come back into the side. If they have performed, irrespective of the time that they have been injured, they deserve a chance to come back. It can’t be for everyone, but in some cases.”

What about Shreyas that allows him to be in this position of privilege?

“Shreyas has really stood out with his batting, more so with his temperament. There have been quite a few pressure situations he has batted in. Right from the first Test in Kanpur last year, and every time we have been in these situations, he and Rishabh (Pant) and (Ravindra) Jadeja have been the ones who have been scoring and bailing us out.

“His temperament is a really good sign. Also, his ability to play spin really well. He’s spent a lot of time in domestic cricket so he understands what he needs to do to get runs. At this level, it’s about dealing with pressure situations and having the ability to find answers under pressure. From the small sample size we have, he has been very, very good at that.”

Dravid, meanwhile, brushed aside the push for a left-arm seamer in the side, saying should there be a quality left-arm pacer, the management will reward them. On Tuesday, left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who was in the squad for the first Test, was sent back after Shreyas got into the side.

“Left-arm pacers offer great variation, and selectors are always looking out for left-arm pacers. Arshdeep (Singh) is playing well. He’s young and he’s developing. Some other boys are there and they’re bowling well. But we can’t just bring in a left-arm seamer because they offer the variation, they also have to be good and perform.”

With the journalist insisting on an answer, Dravid, rather wryly, said: “If you have any good left-arm pacers you know of, why don’t you tell us (laughs)? We understand the importance, but it’s about performance, not just the variation they offer.”