Dravid refuses to take credit for creating Indian pace attack

He continued: “It's tough, but that's sport. That happens. It can happen. And the better team won on the day. And I'm sure that the Sun will come up tomorrow morning. We'll learn from it. We'll reflect, and we’ll move on, as will everyone else. I mean, that's what you do as a sportsman. You have some great highs in sport, and you have some lows in sport. And you keep moving on. You don't stop because if you don't put yourself on the line, you don't put yourself in games like these, you don't experience the great highs. And neither do you experience the great lows. And if you don't do that, you don't learn.”