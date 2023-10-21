Dravid slams ICC over 'average' pitch ratings

“You want to standardise everything and make every wicket a 350 wicket? I mean – and there are very good skills on display, even in a 350-plus wicket. Yes, we see some great hitting. We see some terrific shots being played and all that. But other skills get missed out. And that's fine on that particular day. The second the bowlers get some leverage you start rating pitches as average? Where does that leave the bowlers? Why are they coming then? If all we want to see is fours – like I said - we have T20Is, play two T20I matches instead.”