Dravid waxes lyrical about Gill's tenacity

“So really happy with the way he played that image. It's never been a question about Shubman’s work ethic, his desire to improve, his attitude. I think he ticks every single box for us. As someone who's desperate to succeed in all the three formats of the game, he's got the skills and the ability. We forget he's 22 (actually 24). He's also learning along the way. He's going to have some blips, he's going to have some good periods in his career, and we're just going to have to ride with it at times, knowing that we've got someone who's trying his absolute best to become a very good player in all the three formats.”