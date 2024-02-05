Dravid waxes lyrical about Gill's tenacity

Visakhapatnam: One of the biggest positives from the second Test was the return to form of Shubman Gill.
Under pressure to perform following a prolonged lean run in the longest format, the extremely talented 24-year-old hit a morale-boosting century in the second innings.
Head coach Rahul Dravid, speaking to the media following India’s 106-run win on Monday, praised the youngster’s work ethic and mental strength.
“He came into the Test match under pressure externally and internally but we have a lot of confidence in Shubman," Dravid said. "We know his class and his ability. We’ve seen how good a player he's been. Even in this lean run, he’s actually the one who's got us hundred at Chittagong and hundred in Ahmedabad. So we know that quality. But of course, I mean, as a young player from whom a lot is expected, I think obviously he did feel the pressure.
“So really happy with the way he played that image. It's never been a question about Shubman’s work ethic, his desire to improve, his attitude. I think he ticks every single box for us. As someone who's desperate to succeed in all the three formats of the game, he's got the skills and the ability. We forget he's 22 (actually 24). He's also learning along the way. He's going to have some blips, he's going to have some good periods in his career, and we're just going to have to ride with it at times, knowing that we've got someone who's trying his absolute best to become a very good player in all the three formats.”
Dravid was thrilled about the way India fought back in the second Test to level the series 1-1. “I thought it was a great Test match again. Couple of really good matches. It is good to bounce back. We were put under pressure at various times but couple of individual brilliance kept us ahead by 140 in the first innings. Then we needed bit more of a team performance over the next two days to get us over the line. Quite pleased considering going behind in the last match and losing players (to injuries)," he said.
Dravid also applauded England for pushing India to the limits with the Bazball brand of attacking batting. “I think they're playing very well. Whether you call it Bazball or whatever you call it. They have obviously shown that they've shown good skills. I think it's not like wild slogging. They are actually showing some very good skills. Some of the shots they are playing require a lot of skill and ability. You can't just come there and execute those things and just say, well, I want to play attacking and not have the skills to execute it," he said.
“So I think there's more to it than just attacking cricket. And you've seen, I've seen at times they know when to pull back, they know when to attack. So they're playing slightly differently, no doubt about it, but they've been very successful and they're playing it well. So they know how to do that well. They know how to find that balance and we know we're up against the challenge and we're looking forward to it.”