Dream-come-true moment for Patidar

Visakhapatnam: After having toiled on the domestic circuit for nine seasons, Madhya Pradesh’s Rajat Patidar realised his childhood dream when he earned his Test debut against England in the second game here on Friday. Almost overwhelmed to see all the struggles bear fruit, the 30-year-old said he was just lost for words when Zaheer Khan handed him the cap on Friday morning.
“It was a dream come true moment for me. Representing the country is a dream for every player. Happiest moment for me as I got cap from a legend like Zaheer,” said Patidar, who became the 310th Indian Test cricketer, in post-match press conference.
When asked if there were any goosebumps while walking out to bat, the classy batter said it was just another day at work for him. “Going into the middle, there was no pressure as I have played a lot of games in domestic cricket. It was normal for me.”
Patidar’s rise in domestic cricket coincided with the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma dominating the scene. When slots opened up in the recent years owing to different reasons, it was youngsters like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan the Indian team management preferred. A few years ago, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, who staked his claim after scoring humungous runs on the domestic circuit, or Hanuma Vihari were the ones given their rewards. During all that time, Patidar had to bide his time and wait for his moment patiently.
Asked if he ever lost hope given he had touched 30 and selectors barely consider such players for Test debut, a smiling Patidar said in a talent-loaded India one has to play the waiting game. “Waiting for so long is common in Indian cricket. There are lot of players. I was just focusing on things that are in my hands. So at the age of 30 I came here, feeling pretty good about it.”