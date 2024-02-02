Dream-come-true moment for Patidar

Patidar’s rise in domestic cricket coincided with the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma dominating the scene. When slots opened up in the recent years owing to different reasons, it was youngsters like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan the Indian team management preferred. A few years ago, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, who staked his claim after scoring humungous runs on the domestic circuit, or Hanuma Vihari were the ones given their rewards. During all that time, Patidar had to bide his time and wait for his moment patiently.