'Duplicate Ashwin' meets his idol

Contrary to what is being touted, Mahesh Pithiya is not a ‘carbon copy’ of R Ashwin.

There are some similarities, and this may have prompted many to assume that that’s why the Australians chose the 21-year-old to travel with them for ‘nets’, but it’s not alarmingly alike.

Steven Smith, who Mahesh claims to have dismissed a few times at nets, clarified that the Australians took him on only because he’s a quality off-spinner, and not because their actions match.

Pithiya must be doing something right because you don’t get this kind of attention after playing only four first-class games for Baroda.

The fact that he got into the Ranji Trophy side after working at a tea stall in Junagad only a few years ago is quite the rags-to-riches ride. And on Tuesday, Pithiya had Nathan Lyon, the Australian off-spinner, introduce him to Ashwin.

“I was desperate to meet him, and I knew it would happen today since this is the first time both camps are training at the same venue,” says Pithiya, who admitted to falling at Ashwin’s feet upon meeting him.

“Nathan Lyon took me to Ashwin, and I was speechless for a moment. I was thrilled when he mentioned me on his YouTube channel, but to meet him like this… I am over the moon. The best moment of my career so far.”

Asked of his interaction with Ashwin, Pithiya said: “He asked me to keep working hard, and gave me a few tips, but Lyon was interesting because he asked me to show my grip and explain what I do while rolling my fingers. He then explained how I can get more revs (rotation) on the ball and also how my front leg (left) should land.”