Electing to bat, West Indies Women post 118 for 6 against India Women

Electing to bat, West Indies posted 118 for 6 in their Women's T20 World Cup Group 2 match against India here on Wednesday.

Opener Stafanie Taylor top-scored for West Indies with a 40-ball 42 while Shemaine Campbelle contributed 30.

Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler for India with three wickets for 15 runs while Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh got one apiece.

Brief Scores:

West Indies Women: 118 for 6 in 20 overs (Stafanie Taylor 42; Deepti Sharma 3/15).