Ellyse Perry's record six-wicket haul for RCB decimates MI

New Delhi: Star Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry had a night to remember as she registered the best-ever bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League, snapping six for 15 as Royal Challengers Bangalore dismissed Mumbai Indians for 113 here on Tuesday.

Perry got the ball to nip back from the crease consistently to clean up four batters and trap two in front of the wicket to drain the life out of defending champions Mumbai, leaving them tottering at 82 for 7 in 13 overs.