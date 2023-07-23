Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs, clinch title

Pakistan 'A' beat India 'A' by 128 runs to win this edition of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday
After winning the toss, the Yash Dhull-led side decided to field first.
Pakistan side led by wicketkeeper Mohammed Haris put up a massive total of 352 against the arch rivals.
Also Read | Mohammed Siraj's 5/60 restricts West Indies to 255 in 2nd Test
The men in blue however failed to reach the required target, getting all-out for 224 in 40 overs.
The two heavyweights clashed in the 2013 Emerging Asia Cup final as well, with India beating Pakistan by 9 wickets.
