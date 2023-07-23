Emerging Asia Cup Final: Pak A beat India A by 128 runs

Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs, clinch title

Pakistan side led by wicketkeeper Mohammed Haris put up a massive total of 352 against the arch rivals.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2023, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 21:37 ist
Pakistan A player Muhammad Tayyab Tahir plays a shot against India A during ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistan 'A' beat India 'A' by 128 runs to win this edition of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday

After winning the toss, the Yash Dhull-led side decided to field first.

Pakistan side led by wicketkeeper Mohammed Haris put up a massive total of 352 against the arch rivals.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj's 5/60 restricts West Indies to 255 in 2nd Test

The men in blue however failed to reach the required target, getting all-out for 224 in 40 overs.

The two heavyweights clashed in the 2013 Emerging Asia Cup final as well, with India beating Pakistan by 9 wickets.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Team

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

 