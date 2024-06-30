End of Virat Kohli’s 12-year war against T20 World Cup trophy

Kohli had decided India would not lose that day, and played like he meant that, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with his 82 off 53.

He carried on that form to help India to another T20 World Cup semi-final, even-surpassing Mahela Jayawardene as the highest run-getter in T20 World Cups.

But heartbreak awaited him against England, as half-century in the first innings wasn’t enough to stop the British juggernaut, led by Jos Butler and Alex Hales.

Again, Kohli was India’s high scorer in the tournament. Individual accolades from the tournaments had piled up for him, but what he desperately craved for was still out of his reach.

And so came 2024. This was his 6th attempt at winning the elusive trophy; the same number of attempts it took for the great Sachin Tendulkar to win the ODI World Cup.

Kohli was coming into the tournament after a fantastic individual IPL series where he won the Orange Cap. And with the 2023 World Cup final loss not forgotten, many expected Kohli to be in his usual World Cup form, perhaps with even more vigor. But it wasn’t so.

While India were clinical in every match they played, led by Rohit Sharma while batting and Jasprit Bumrah while bowling, Kohli just couldn’t get going. Coming into the final, his average was just around 10.

However, no one was concerned about his form, at least not his captain, who backed him to score big in the final.

The final arrived, and India walked out to bat first. Helped by some poor opening bowls by Marco Jansen, Kohli got off the mark well. And then he witnessed the same story he had throughout the years, with the top order collapsing around him.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Kohli, backing up his captain’s words, showed up with his usual, calculative self in the final, playing a measured innings to get to his fifty before unleashing himself on the bowlers. With 76 off 59 balls, he led India to a good 176/7.

At the 15-over mark, with Klassen on top of his game, having just dispatched Axar Patel for 22, Kohli might have had it in his mind that it was all happening again, and he will have to helplessly watch once more as they lose the final.

But his teammates said, ‘no sir, that is not happening today’. Led by Bumrah, the bowling unit pulled off an impossible looking squeeze to win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

12 years ago, Virat Kohli started his hunt for the T20 World Cup trophy with a man of the match performance. 12 years later, he ended his T20I career with a man of the match performance in the final.

But more importantly, he completes his long, hard-fought pursuit, filled with heartbreaks and a lot of criticism throughout the years, to finally lift the one international trophy that had been missing in his cabinet.

Perhaps, it was fitting that after so many years of carrying India’s hopes in the tournament on his back, Kohli was carried by his teammates to the trophy during his final attempt to win it.