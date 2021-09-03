4th Test: Eng 139/5 at lunch, trail Ind by 52 runs

Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: England 139/5 at lunch, trail India by 52 runs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 03 2021, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 17:43 ist
Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

England scored 139/5 at lunch break against India (191) at Kennington Oval, London on Day 2 of the fourth Test.

England now trail by 52 runs. 

More to follow...

England
India
Sports News

