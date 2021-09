England's Ollie Pope and Moeen Ali forged a healthy partnership for the seventh wicket to guide the hosts to 227/7 against India at Tea on day two of the fourth Test on Friday.

England now lead India by 36 runs.

Ali lost his wicket a couple of overs before tea but Pope is still unbeaten at 74 runs. Chris Woakes is batting with him at 4 runs.

More to follow...