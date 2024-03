Dharamsala: Electing to bat, England were all out for 218 in their first innings in the fifth and final Test against India on Thursday.

Opener Zak Crawley top-scored for the tourists with a rapid 79, but no other batters managed a half-century.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 5-72.

India hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.