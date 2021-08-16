England 67/4 at tea as India sniff victory

India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah achieved the unthinkable by first batting England out of contest and then leaving the hosts in tatters at 67 for 4 at tea on day five of the second Test.

From a situation where a defeat looked imminent after Rishabh Pant's (22) early dismissal, Shami (56 not out, 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out, 64 balls) displayed never before seen resolve in a record 89-run stand for the ninth wicket as India declared at 298 for 9, just 10 minutes into post lunch session to set England a 272-run target.

With a golden chance of victory lost and shoulders drooping, the target was out of question after Rory Burns (0) closed his bat face to an already charged up Bumrah and Shami removed (1/5 in 5 overs) Dom Sibley (0) with a killer leg-cutter.

Haseeb Hameed's (9) comeback was cut short by Ishant Sharma (2/6 in 4 overs) before the Indian pacer trapped Jonny Bairstow in front at stroke of tea. Joe Root was unbeaten on 33 at the other end.

However, the day was about how India's much criticised tail wagging vigorously with Shami scoring the most important half-century and Bumrah showing steely resolve to defy the English attack.

Ishant (16) also made a nice little contribution as the tail-enders between them accumulated 98 runs, something that India have been missing before the start of the series.

At the beginning of the fifth day, Pant charged down the track to smash James Anderson (25.3-6-53-0) through the covers but Ollie Robinson (16-6-41-2) bowled a beautifully delivery that moved late to induce an outside edge into the keeper's gloves.

Ishant got a streaky boundary off Anderson but Robinson's knuckle ball caught him plumb in-front to make it 209 for 8 when Bumrah joined Shami.

However once Nos 9 and 10 were at the crease, Root decided to spread the field anticipating a lot of aerial shots from the duo but to his horror and his own dressing room's surprise, both were ready to put their heads down and play proper cricketing shots.

With Mark Wood bowling with deep point and deep mid-wicket, the singles came easily and both of them showed copybook forward defence to Moeen, someone who has troubled the top-order regularly.

They were peppered with a few short balls and Bumrah also got hit on the helmet by Wood but he manfully carried on concentrating even more.

Their 50-run stand was applauded generously by the Lord's crowd, mostly Indians but it was their change room that gave them a standing ovation.

Once they had added 30-odd runs, Root understood that the aerial shot strategy had backfired and got back to the traditional two-slip and gully field.

But by then, Bumrah's defence and Shami's attack had piled on England frustrations which led to some on-field altercation between the two Indians and rival skipper Root and his premier pacer Anderson.