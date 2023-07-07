England all-out for 237 against Aus, trail by 26 runs

England all-out for 237 on Day 2 of 3rd Ashes Test, trail by 26 runs

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2023, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 19:11 ist
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Stuart Broad caught by Steve Smith. Credit: Reuters Photo

England were bundled out for 237 on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test and are currently trailing by 26 runs.

This comes after Stokes' men bowled out Australia for 263 yesterday.

Stokes again stood out with the bat for his country, scoring an 80 off 108 deliveries.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins was also the main man with the ball for his team, registering six scalps.

 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
England
Australia
Ashes
Cricket

Related videos

What's Brewing

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 