England all-out for 237 on Day 2 of 3rd Ashes Test, trail by 26 runs

England were bundled out for 237 on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test and are currently trailing by 26 runs.
This comes after Stokes' men bowled out Australia for 263 yesterday.
Stokes again stood out with the bat for his country, scoring an 80 off 108 deliveries.
Aussie skipper Pat Cummins was also the main man with the ball for his team, registering six scalps.
