England all-rounder David Willey tests positive for Covid-19

England all-rounder David Willey has tested positive for Covid-19, the player announced on social media on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Willey last played for England in the ODI series against Ireland last month.

"Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife and I received positive Covid test results," Willey tweeted.

The Yorkshire player said he was "gutted to be missing the remaining (group) games" of the domestic T20 league Vitality Blast.

"Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other three lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they're at risk and unavailable too," he wrote.

Yorkshire earlier announced that Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and Matthew Fisher would miss their remaining Vitality Blast group games.

"YCCC can confirm that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey will be unavailable for the remaining Vitality Blast group matches after a positive Covid test was received," it tweeted.

The four players had been withdrawn from Yorkshire's squad to play Lancashire on Monday. All of them have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, as per Covid-19 guidelines.

Willey has played 49 ODIs and 28 T20Is so far in his career. He played for Chennai Super Kings player in the 2018 IPL.