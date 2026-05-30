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Homesportscricket

England beat India by 26 runs in second women's T20I to level series 1-1

For England, Freya Kemp produced an impressive all-round show as she grabbed two Indian wickets after her stunning 39 not out off just 13 balls earlier in the match.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:08 IST
Sports NewsEnglandT20ISmriti MandhanaYastika Bhatia

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