England beat India by 26 runs in second women's T20I to level series 1-1

<p>Bristol: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/england">England</a> beat India by 26 runs in the second women's T20 International to level the three-match series 1-1 on Saturday.</p>.<p>Chasing 169 for a win, India could only score 142 for 9 in 20 overs, with Yastika Bhatia top-scoring with 33 retired out. Opener <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smriti-mandhana">Smriti Mandhana</a> made 32.</p>.<p>For England, Freya Kemp produced an impressive all-round show as she grabbed two Indian wickets after her stunning 39 not out off just 13 balls earlier in the match.</p>.<p>Charlie Dean and Lauren Bell also chipped in with another two wickets each.</p>.India defeat Sri Lanka by 30 runs to take 4-0 lead in women’s T20Is series.<p>Earlier, left-arm spinner Shree Charani returned impressive figures of 3 for 25 as India restricted England to 168 for 5.</p>.<p>Besides Charani, Nandani Sharma (1/36) and Shreyanka Patil (1/29) were the other Indian wicket takers.</p>.<p><strong>Brief Scores: </strong></p><p><strong>England:</strong> 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Freya Kemp 39 not out, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 29; Shree Charani 3/25).</p>.<p><strong>India:</strong> 142 for 9 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 32, Yastika Bhatia retired out 33; Freya Kemp 2/15).</p>