England beat India by 38 runs in first women's T20I

Mumbai: England dished out a clinical all-round show to beat India by 38 runs in the first women's T20I here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, opener Danielle Wyatt (75) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77) shared an 87-ball 138 for the third wicket after Renuka Thakur Singh (3/27) reduced England to 2 for 2 in the first over.

Amy Jones made a quick-fire 9-ball 23.