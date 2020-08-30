England beat Pakistan by five wickets in 2nd T20

England beat Pakistan by five wickets in 2nd T20

AFP
AFP, Manchester,
  • Aug 30 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 22:45 ist

 England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the second Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, came in on a hat-trick but hit a dashing 66 and shared a third-wicket stand of 112 with Dawid Malan (54 not out) as the hosts chased down a stiff target of 196 with five balls to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan's 195-4 featured fine fifties from Mohammad Hafeez (69) and skipper Babar Azam (56).

The victory put England 1-0 in a three-match contest following Friday's no-result washout in Manchester.

The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

England
Pakistan
Cricket
Test cricket
T20

What's Brewing

Meet Double Diamond: World's most expensive sheep

Meet Double Diamond: World's most expensive sheep

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Remembering the journey from Sonu to Suresh Raina

Remembering the journey from Sonu to Suresh Raina

 