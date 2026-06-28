England captain Ben Stokes announces retirement from international cricket

<p>England captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ben-stokes">Ben Stokes</a> on Sunday announced his retirement from international cricket with the ongoing Test against New Zealand set to be his last assignment. </p><p>England and Wales Cricket Board made the announcement, sharing a clip of the all-rounder talking in the dressing room before the start of the day's play. He said that these were the last two days of him leading the Test side and representing England. </p><p>Stokes made his international debut in 2011 and has been one of England's best all-rounders ever since. </p>.England captain Ben Stokes downplays reports of disagreements with head coach Brendon McCullum.<p>“Ben Stokes has announced his retirement as England Men’s Test Captain and from international cricket. Stokes will end his England career at the Third Rothesay Test Match at Trent Bridge,” ECB wrote in a statement.</p><p>“It will bring to a close an international career which began with the white ball teams in 2011, before making his Test debut in December 2013 at Adelaide during the Ashes. He has captained the Test side since April 2022.”</p><p>After taking over as England's Test captain in 2022, when the team was in shambles, Stokes managed to win 24 of the 44 Tests he led in. After an exciting start to the leadership tenure, the wheels came off recently, having lost the Ashes in Australia and drawing a home Test series against India last year. </p>.<p>Stokes is considered to be one of the best players to have played for England, having played some of the most crucial knocks for the nation in recent years. </p><p>His unbeaten 84 in the 2019 ODI World Cup final enabled England to clinch their first ever world championship, while the innings of 135 not out against Australia at Headingley later that year will be considered as one of the best Ashes, if not Test knocks in the history of the sport. </p><p>He also finished with a career-best Test score of 258 against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016.</p>