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Homesportscricket

England captain Ben Stokes announces retirement from international cricket

The ongoing Test against New Zealand is set to be his last assignment.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 14:36 IST
Sports NewsCricketEnglandBen Stokes

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