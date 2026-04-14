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England captain Ben Stokes downplays reports of disagreements with head coach Brendon McCullum

'Agreeing on every single thing, that's just impossible,' Stokes said.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:24 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 11:24 IST
Sports NewsCricketEnglandBen Stokes

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