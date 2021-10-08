England confirm participation in the Ashes

England confirm participation in Ashes tour to Australia

'Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England Men's Ashes Tour', the ECB said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 22:37 ist
In this file photo taken on August 16, 2019 England's captain Joe Root (L) and England's Ben Stokes talk between balls on the third day of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP file photo

The England cricket team will tour Australia for their five-test Ashes series beginning in December subject to several critical conditions being met before they travel, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday.

"Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England Men's Ashes Tour," the ECB said in a statement.

"To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, The ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel.

