England hope for Stokes boost to revive World Cup campaign against South Africa

"Ben trained really well last night. It is great to see him back. He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to," said England captain Jos Buttler on the eve of the game.

Jos Buttler’s men took a battering at the hands of New Zealand in the tournament-opener and despite bossing over a feeble Bangladesh, they were bludgeoned by Afghanistan in the World Cup’s first upset.